Lisa Kudrow says she's open to watching a Friends reboot with an entirely new cast

With shows such as Gossip Girl and How I Met Your Mother getting spin-offs/reboots, the big question is would it be possible to have a Friends reboot. While the idea may not sound enticing enough for Friends fans, it seems Lisa Kudrow doesn't mind if it happens in the future. The actress recently attended the premiere of Better Nate Than Ever and during her red carpet chat, weighed in on the same.

Kudrow was asked if she would be okay if a reboot of Friends was made and while talking to Where Is The Buzz, she said, "I would. I would love to see what the now version of that would be. I would love to see what that would be." The actress who famously played Phoebe Buffay on the show further added that it would have to be made with an entirely new cast.

The Friends gang last got together for the reunion special last year which released on August 26. The special episode featured the lead cast members including Kudrow along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry getting back together on the set of the famed TV show. The cast also recreated some fun scenes from the show as they took a trip down memory lane.

The reunion episode also saw the stars of the show making surprising revelations. With a host of guest celebrities joining the cast members, the reunion also saw Lisa Kudrow teaming up with Lady Gaga to perform her character's famous song, Smelly Cat.

