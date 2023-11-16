Lisa Kudrow talks about FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry’s ‘open heart’, says ‘thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’

Following the tragic passing of the late Friends star Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow took to Instagram to express her deep sorrow and gratitude for their enduring friendship. In a heartfelt tribute, she shared memories of their time together, accompanied by a nostalgic photo capturing the essence of their bond.

Nostalgic reflections on friendship

Kudrow reminisces about the early days of their friendship, tracing back to the pilot shoot of Friends Like Us. She recalls the immediate success of the show and the friendship established during the NBC Upfronts. A shared love for poker became a memorable bonding experience, creating a foundation for their enduring connection.

Laughter as a bonding force

Kudrow recalls Perry's infectious humor that brought joy and laughter every day. She acknowledges his ability to make her laugh so hard that tears flowed, creating lasting memories of shared moments and camaraderie on and off the set.

A decade of dedication and trust

Kudrow also appreciated Perry's dedication to their six-way relationship on Friends, emphasizing his commitment to work, even in challenging times. She highlights Perry's brilliance and thanks him for the trust he placed in their friendship. The tribute ends with Kudrow expressing gratitude for the invaluable lessons in grace and love learned through their friendship.

Lisa Kudrow's tribute to Matthew Perry

In her tribute, Kudrow wrote, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of “talking.” Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Perry's sudden death on October 28 has left a void in the hearts of Friends cast members, who, as Kudrow mentioned in her Instagram post, are more than castmates.

