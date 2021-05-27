Lisa Kudrow weighs in on the idea of a Friends movie: Don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled

As Friends: The Reunion finally aired, the show's cast answered if they would be game to work on a Friends movie or an episode together.

Friends: The Reunion finally arrived and it was a reunion everyone had been waiting for. The iconic sitcom which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004 gave us some of the most memorable characters and while fans still feel like they haven't gotten enough of the show, the lead cast of the show got together to discuss what it was like working on it and if they would be game to come back together for an episode or a movie.

Discussing whether the idea of a Friends movie would be interesting, the lead cast of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all agreed that they have no interest in filming an actual episode or movie.

Further discussing why it won't be such a great idea, Kudrow during the reunion mentioned, "That’s all up to Marta and David and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely, everyone’s lives are very nice. They would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled."

Adding further mainly about her own character of Phoebe Buffay who is known for her quirks, Kudrow said, "Also, at my age, to say, like, ‘floopy,’ stop. You have to grow up!"

The delightful cast of the show recently got together to discuss everything they hold dear about their characters from the show and what it was like to shoot for the iconic sitcom in the amazing reunion special.

