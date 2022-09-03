Lisa Marie Presley facts: Net worth and career of Elvis Presley's daughter

Lisa Marie Presley is a popular American singer and songwriter and is the only child of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley. She has three albums in her name: To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012). Her album To Whom It May Concern was released in 2003 and has received gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Apart from releasing albums, she has also released various singles, that include duets with Elvis Presley using tracks he had released before his sad demise. Here are all the details about Lisa Marie Presley net worth, career, and some cool facts about the American singer.

Lisa Marie Presley's early life

Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968, and is the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll music Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Elvis and Priscilla got divorced when she was only four years old, and after the divorce, Lisa lived with her mother in California.

She is currently the sole heir to Elvis Presley's estate and sold 85% of it in 2004.

Lisa Marie's music career

Lisa released her debut album in 2003 and it received a gold certification and also reached number 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Her second album, Now What was released on April 5, 2005, and peaked at no. nine on the Billboard 200.

Her third album, Storm & Grace was produced by Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone Burnett and was released on May 15, 2012.

All of her albums received critical acclaim and were loved by all.

On the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, Lisa Marie recorded a "duet" with him for one of his most popular songs "In the Ghetto."

She also appeared in her ex-husband Michael Jackson's music video "You Are Not Alone."

Lisa Marie has also worked with several famous musical artists including George Michael, Pat Benatar, and Richard Hawley.

Lisa Marie Presley's net worth

The net worth of Lisa Marie is estimated to be around $10 million.

Lisa Marie's personal life

Lisa Marie got married to Danny Keough in 1988, but they got divorced in 1994. They have a son Benjamin Storm Keough, and a daughter Riley Kough together.

Then in 1994, she married Michael Jackson, but due to some differences, they divorced in 1996.

In 2002, she got married to Nicolas Cage, but even this marriage didn't last long, and the couple got divorced in 2004.

Despite facing lots of struggles in her love life, she didn't lose hope and tied the knot with Michael Lockwood in 2006. The couple has two twin daughters, Finely Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. They were married for many years, but later on, divorced in 2021.

Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa, died in 2020, and she recently stated in an interview that she was devastated by the news.

Cool facts about Lisa Marie

1. Elvis loved her daughter and gave her many cute and funny nicknames including Sweetcheeks, Yisa, Buttonhead, and Injun.

2. She is a philanthropist and has a golden heart. She looks after the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and also visits hospitals and orphanages often to help them.

3. She is interested in martial arts, and has taken training with a professional trainer. Presley has a black belt in karate.

4. Elvis had a huge liking for planes, and so he named his private plane after Lisa Marie. Although the plane is retired from flying now, it still is a popular tourist attraction at Graceland.

5. She has always been passionate about music and all of her albums have done really well.

Lisa Marie Presley is talented and kind-hearted, we hope she releases many more brilliant albums, and inspires the world through her music.