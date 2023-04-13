Lisa Marie Presley's marriage history: Love and relationships from Nicolas Cage to Michael Jackson

Being a celebrity kid, American singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley was brought up in the spotlight. Born to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, the 54-year-old had her fair share of ups and downs be it her personal or professional life. Continue reading to know more details about the late singer's personal life including her marriage history and the reason behind her death.

Lisa Marie Presley marriage history

Danny Keough (1988-1994)

Presley met Chicago-based musician Keough at a rehab facility run by the Church of Scientology's Celebrity Center in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. She had dropped out of high school and was dealing with illegal drug abuse while he was working as a touring jazz musician and dealing with substance abuse issues. The two began dating in 1985 when she was seventeen and he was twenty years old.

Presley and Keough tied the knot after three years of dating, on October 3, 1988, when she was twenty and he was twenty-three years old. Less than a year later, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Danielle Riley Keough, in May 1989. Presley and Keough's second child named Benjamin Storm Keough was born in October 1992. Two years later, in May 1994, the couple divorced after six long years of marriage.

In 2007, she told Marie Claire, "I got married the first time very, very young. And the marriage I was in, there was so much resentment about who I was, because I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle. It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is stronger, wealthier." She further added, "So in my mind, I'm thinking, 'I know, I'll get with someone more compatible.' I wasn't thinking what everyone else was thinking, which was that I must have been out of my fucking mind."

The former couple suffered a major setback when their son Benjamin died by suicide aged twenty-seven. Talking about Keough, Presley told Rolling Stone, "He's my absolute best friend in the world. The smartest thing I've ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life."

Michael Jackson (1994-1996)

Presley first met singer and musician Michael Jackson in 1975, but they started dating much later. The two got married on May 26, 1994, but kept their marriage a secret for 3 months. When they gave an official statement, Presley told People, "My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago. I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family."

But despite the claims, the two divorced in 1996 after Jackson started struggling with drug addiction and pedophilia accusations. In an interview, Presley confessed, "He had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the vampires or me? And he pushed me away." Referring to Jackson, she told Marie Claire, "My biggest mistake? Let's see. How can I word this? Um. Well. Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life. I was really naive at the time. I was in la-la land."

She even revealed that she felt "disposable" to Jackson as he kept asking her to have his baby and threatening her of doing the same with another woman if she declined. Dermatology assistant Debbie Rowe was six months pregnant with Jackson's first child when he married her. "She was there the whole time telling him that she would [have his child]. He would tell me, 'Debbie said she'll do it.' That's how he knew to handle it, 'If you're not going to do it, this person will,'" Presley explained.

Nicolas Cage (2002-2004)​

Presley met actor Nicolas Cage at Johnny Ramone's birthday party in 2000 when he was married to Patricia Arquette. The two had a whirlwind romance and got married in August 2002. Cage revealed how the two met in an interview and said, "I walk into a part not knowing who I'm going to meet and there's this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket."

"She looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell and I just went 'oh' and I was thunderstruck. And I thought maybe all these crazy coincidences that seem so silly just were all about this one moment where I met this girl that just stopped me in my tracks," he continued. "She's hilarious. She's a real firecracker and she tells it like it is," Cage added.

"Marrying him was a wild flurry, a crazy idea, and being young, and 'Ahhhh!'" Presley told Marie Claire. Their on-and-off relationship didn't work out in their favour and three months after their marriage, the two filed for divorce. Talking about the reason behind their divorce, Cage said, "Often time when you have two people who are very strong and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing and so we got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together."

He added, "Yeah, it's sad and I miss her every day. Sometimes I wish I wouldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce." Meanwhile, Presley said, "We connected, we had a great connection. We were both a bit — we're sort of these gypsy spirited, you know, tyrannical pirates. It was kind of one of those things where you marry someone hoping... to either stabilize my life or it's going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic. So it kind of did the latter, that's all."

Michael Lockwood (2006-2021)

Presley dated musician Michael Lockwood for three years before tying the knot with him in January 2006 in Kyoto, Japan. Two years later, in October 2008, she announced that she was pregnant and gave birth to twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. "I've gotten to the point in my life where I've chased all the crazies down," Presley told Marie Claire during an interview.

"I was ready to stop the madness. At this age, I really appreciate having [a husband who is] a best friend. But you know, the other guys were fun. For a while," she added. 8 years later, Presley filed for divorce from Michael wanting to end their ten-year-long marriage. The divorce officially happened in 2021, four years after she filed for the separation.

The former couple made serious allegations against each other during the legal battle. In 2017, the girls were taken into protective care by the California Department of Children and Family Services but Presley obtained joint custody of her daughters in 2020. After her death, Lockwood told People, "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley. Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."

"The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved. Both of them have incredible spirits and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time," the guitarist and producer concluded.

How did Lisa Marie Presley die?

Presley suffered a cardiac arrest at her house in Calabasas, California, and was given CPR while she was en route to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles. But after she underwent a second heart attack, Presley passed away aged 54. As per TMZ, she was pronounced brain dead after she was admitted to the hospital and was put in an induced coma.

As per the portal, her first husband, Danny Keough was the one to administer CPR to Presley before the EMTs arrived and took over. The hospital officials were reportedly able to find a pulse again before Presley was transported to the hospital. The musician, who was on life support, did not survive the second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.