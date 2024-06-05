Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Finishes Her Posthumous Memoir; Title, Release, And All You Need To Know

Writing a memoir about a person's life is no easy task, and when it's about your loved ones, like your own mother, there are certainly a lot of emotions involved. 'Recently, well-known star Riley Keough finished her mother Lisa Marie Presley's memoir after her unexpected death in 2023 at 54.

While fans and well-wishers eagerly await the memoir, Random House shared on June 4, 2024, that the title of the book, set to be out for everyone to read on October 15, 2024, is From Here to the Great Unknown. The title references a line from the track Where No One Stands Alone, which Lisa Marie released as a posthumous duet with her father, the evergreen legend Elvis Presley, in 2018. Meanwhile, Presley had first recorded the song for his 1967 studio album, How Great Thou Art. Read ahead for more details about the much-awaited memoir.

More details about the memoir

The cover image of the book features a young Lisa Marie sitting in front of her father, Elvis Presley. Although her mother, Priscilla Presley, is not shown on the cover, her hand appears to be on Lisa Marie's arm.

Riley previously told Variety that Lisa Marie had been working on the memoir for more than three or four years before she died in 2022. She had asked her first child to help her with it. Furthermore, all the information in the memoir captured the inspiring anecdotes of Lisa Marie's journey, transcribed from recorded tapes.

What does the memoir contain?

According to Random, the memoir, titled From Here to the Great Unknown, contains personal and heartwarming stories and memories of Lisa Marie, from being at Graceland with Elvis Presley and living in Los Angeles with Priscilla to her first marriage and her famous second marriage with opo star Michael Jackson.

Back in February, Riley, who is Lisa Marie's eldest out of four children, shared her sentiments on what would have been Lisa Marie's 56th birthday. She captioned a throwback photo of her mom smiling, "Happy Birthday, mama".

Meanwhile, since her mother's death, Riley Keough has been quite actively involved in preserving her mother's work and legacy. As the trustee of the Promenade Trust, which owns Graceland, she recently filed a lawsuit against a company claiming that Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million and used Graceland as collateral, and denied all the claims. She also said that the signed documents were false and requested the court injunctive relief to stop the sale of the historic property, ultimately, judgment was in her favor.