Lisa Rinna discusses daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's split; REVEALS who initiated the breakup

It's been a while since Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin parted ways and while speculations suggested that the duo's split happened due to his DM drama involving Kourtney Kardashian, Hamlin's mother Lisa Rinna has now shed light on what really went down. During the recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, Rinna addressed her daughter's breakup with Disick and mentioned that it was Amelia who went ahead with it.

The Melrose Place alum stated that it was her 20-year-old daughter who decided to end things with Scott and said, "She made [the decision] on her own." Rinna further also spoke about the rumoured reason for their break up and suggested that the DM scandal certainly wasn't "helpful."

Adding on about the Disick's DM controversy affected his relationship with Amelia, she said, "Well, I don’t think that was helpful. There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal", via US Weekly.

For the uninitiated, Disick's breakup with Hamlin happened amid his controversy over DMs leaked by Younes Bendjima which showed the Flip It Like Disick star mocking Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA-filled snap from Italy.

Disick reportedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy" in a DM he sent to Bendjima.

As for Lisa Rinna, the RHOBH star had previously hinted that she wasn't thrilled with her daughter dating Disick. During one of the episodes on the reality show, Rinna also commented saying she would have been happy to see her daughter dating someone like Harry Styles.

