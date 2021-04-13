Lisa Rinna gets candid about daughter Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick’s age gap; Her pals call him ‘too damn old’

Reality TV star Lisa Rinna recently got candid about her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with KUWTK alum Scott Disick and their age gap.

Reality TV star and model Amelia Hamlin has been dating KUWTK alum Scott Disick for over five months now, and just recently, her famous mom Lisa Rinna got candid about the duo’s relationship. During the filming of the season 11 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the reality TV star revealed her thoughts. For those that don’t know, Lisa has been a cast member of the series since the fourth season.

At one point in the trailer, we see Lisa on FaceTime with Amelia, who tells her mom, “I’m going with my friend Scott.” The trailer then cuts to Kyle Richards exclaiming, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids.” Lisa responds to the comment by screaming out, “I know!”

A source close to the couple recently told Us Weekly about the age gap, “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

If you didnt know, Scott confirmed he’s dating Hamlin back in February, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture with the 19-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Why so serious,” Scott captioned the first photo of him and Amelia posing for a photo without smiling. “Just kiddin,” Scott wrote with the second photo of him and Amelia laughing. In both photos, Scott had his arm resting on the back of Amelia‘s chair.

