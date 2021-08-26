Lisa Rinna JOKES about wishing her daughter Amelia Hamlin was dating Harry Styles instead of Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna doesn't seem to be all that impressed with her daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's romance and it seemed evident in her latest comment about the couple. On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa addressed daughter Amelia's relationship with Scott on the show and one gave a nearly unforgettable reaction.

During a confessional for the recent episode, Rinna spoke about both her daughters, Delilah and Amelia's current relations and revealed if she sees a future for them. While giving her blessing to Delilah's romance with Love Island alum Eyal Booker, Rinna said, "We love Eyal. He’s so good for Delilah. She’s really growing into herself. [husband] Harry [Hamlin]’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married. Which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot", via E!

Although while adding on about Amelia, she said, "I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point. No. Like why can’t [she be dating] Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?"

As for Disick and Hamlin's relationship, the couple's 28-year-age gap has been much discussed among fans. The duo first went public with their romance back in November 2020. Addressing the debate about him dating much younger women, Scott during his recent appearance on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special with Andy Cohen said, "Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls. I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me. Because I look young."

Scott and Amelia have been going strong for a while now and recently Disick also celebrated his girlfriend's birthday with a lavish bash.

