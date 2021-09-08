Lisa Rinna REACTS to Amelia Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick with a 'smiley face emoji'

Lisa Rinna is one happy “Housewife.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress, 58, almost cheered when her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin ended her relationship with older boyfriend Scott Disick. As per Page Six, on Tuesday, Rinna savagely replied on an Instagram post about the breakup with a rose-colored smiley face emoji.

The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress responded on a post by Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo, which posted a picture of the breakup story on Tuesday. The former soap opera star just added a smiling face emoji to the post. Apparently, Rinna was never a fan of her daughter's relationship and publicly voiced her dissatisfaction with the former couple's 18-year age difference. According to Page Six, in a recent episode of “RHOBH,” the star lamented, “Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”

However, in June, the “Days of Our Lives'' star said she was taken aback by the relationship. “It’s a ‘What the f–k’ moment,” she exclaimed. “She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids, hello!” Rinna wasn't the only member of the family that was upset. Harry Hamlin, the influencer's father, was likewise perplexed.

Meanwhile, the news of Disick and Amelia's split came only a week after his intimate texts regarding ex Kourtney Kardashian were leaked on Instagram for everyone to see. Hamlin earlier raised suspicion that there were problems in paradise when she was seen wearing a “Don't you have a girlfriend?” shirt on Sunday, September 5.

ALSO READ:Scott Disick & Amelia Gray Hamlin are ‘not together’ after Kourtney Kardashian DM leak: Report