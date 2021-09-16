Lisa Rinna REVEALS her true feelings about daughter Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick's romance amid their split

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin recently parted ways following the former's DM drama regarding ex Kourtney Kardashian. While neither Scott nor Amelia officially spoke about their breakup, Hamlin's mother Lisa Rinna has now opened up about what she truly felt about her daughter's relationship with Scott while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, September 15.

During a game of 'At-Own It, Baby' where guests were seen dishing out their regrets on things, Rinna was asked about the worst things she has said about Disick behind his back. Reacting to the same, Rinna said, "You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud... I might have thought things that weren't very good." She then further added, "Can I atone for my thoughts?"

It hasn't been a secret that Rinna wasn't too fond of Hamlin and Disick's relationship and had even commented on their age gap. Although during her appearance on Cohen's show, Lisa maintained that she has always put up a supportive front and said that she tried really hard and was "really patient" about their romance. Before ending the topic, Rinna then said, "We'll leave it at that."

Scott and Amelia's breakup news came days after Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima shared screenshots of Scott's messages about Kourtney and Travis' Italy vacation snaps that showed ample of PDA. While Kardashian didn't directly respond to Scott's comments, one of her Instagram story quotes subtly hinted at the situation where she mocked her exes. Disick and Hamlin reportedly split after 11 months of dating.

