Lisa Rinna reveals true thoughts on Scott Disick; Says ‘It is what it is’ regarding age gap with Amelia Hamlin

Lisa Rinna recently shared her thoughts on Scott Disick, who’s dating her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin. Scroll down to see what she said.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna recently spoke her mind about her daughter Amelia Hamlin, 19 dating Scott Disick, 37. While appearing on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live alongside her RHBH co-stars, Rinna was asked if she ever reached out to Kris Jenner, whose daughter Kourtney Kardashian dated Scott for many years and shares 3 kids with him, for advice on Disick. To which she replied: “I have not — I have met him now. I just met him."

 

“Well, very similar to what you thought when you met him,” Lisa told Andy about her first impression of him. “He’s more handsome in person. And he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry, and there you go. There it is.” As for how she feels about their relationship, Lisa told the group, “It is what it is, guys! It is what it is.”

 

Back in April, the reality TV star opened up about Amelia and Scott’s relationship. At one point in the season 11 trailer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer, we see Lisa on FaceTime with Amelia, who tells her mom, “I’m going with my friend Scott.” The trailer then cuts to Kyle Richards exclaiming, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids.” Lisa responds to the comment by screaming out, “I know!” A source close to the couple told Us Weekly about the age gap, “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

 

