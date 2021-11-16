Lisa Rinna’s mother Lois Rinna passes away at 93 after suffering stroke, Amelia Hamlin pays tribute

Lois DeAndrade Rinna, Lisa Rinna's mother, died on Monday morning. She was 93 years old. “5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 58, announced on Instagram alongside a photo of Lois on her wedding day.

However, in a touching homage to the family matriarch, Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin went to Instagram on Monday morning to share the sad news that her grandma Lois had passed away. The 20-year-old model captioned several photographs and videos from Lois' life and captioned it, 'My guardian angel for the rest of time.' A professionally taken portrait of Lisa, Lois, Amelia, and her sister Delilah posing in just Chanel apparel was included in the post. There was also a sweet video of Amelia, Lois, and Lisa trying a TikTok dance while the grandma ultimately loses up and begins giggling.

Amelia continued the caption by writing: "Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you." Meanwhile, her grandpa Frank died in January 2016, and the model even released images from their wedding day, claiming that the pair had been reunited. However, Lisa responded to the touching tribute by replying to the post: 'Heaven Has a new Angel with butterfly, smiling angel, and prayer hands emojis.

Later, the reality star paid homage by sharing another touching photo from her mother's wedding day. She captioned the image: "Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel. [butterfly, smiling angel, prayer hands, and red heart emojis." This comes only a few days after Rinna revealed on Wednesday night that her mother, Lois, had had a stroke.

