Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Hoped Raquel Leviss Didn't Go On THAT Podcast Following Sandoval; Find Out Here

The glitzy world of reality TV, drama seems to be an ever-present companion. The recent fallout between Lisa Vanderpump and Rachel Raquel Leviss has stirred quite the buzz. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Raquel’s decision to spill the tea on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast instead of facing Vanderpump directly. Let’s delve into why this move left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum disheartened.

Choosing podcasts over personal connection

In a candid chat with Page Six at the Season 11 premiere party in Los Angeles, Vanderpump expressed her disappointment in Raquel Leviss’ choice of platform. Instead of reaching out personally, Raquel opted for Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, leaving Vanderpump feeling side-lined. “I really wanted her to talk to me directly instead of speaking on someone else's podcast. Had she come to me, I think I would’ve been good to her. Because it’s one thing just saying her like an intern. I know exactly how much money she made. It was six figures. It was good.” Vanderpump, who is 63 years old, shared exclusively in Los Angeles.

Raquel Leviss made some strong claims about Lisa Vanderpump during her podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel. Firstly, she claimed that despite her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval's appearance in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, he hadn't received any financial compensation, while Sandoval was allegedly being rewarded for his part. Raquel insisted she hadn’t “seen a penny” from the fallout. Additionally, Raquel accused Lisa Vanderpump of paying her like an intern, disputing Vanderpump's claim that Raquel made a whopping six-figures in Season 10.

Setting the record straight

One of the key bones of contention was Raquel’s claim of not receiving her fair share from the fallout of her affair with Tom Sandoval. Vanderpump, however, contests this asserting that Raquel earned a substantial six-figure sum for Season 10. This discrepancy in financial details has become a point of contention between the two.

Vanderpump expressed her desire for Raquel to come back and share her side of the story directly with her. She believes that Raquel’s absence during certain crucial moments, especially her time away for mental health reasons, could have been better understood if she had chosen a personal conversation over a public narrative.

While expressing her wishes for a different approach, Vanderpump acknowledges that the situation might have been too overwhelming for Raquel. The reality star understands the reluctance but wishes Raquel had navigated it differently, perhaps by doing a personal discussion.

Apologies and accusations

Vanderpump isn’t the only one from the Vanderpump Rules cast critical of Raquel’s choice. Other cast members, including Ariana Madix and Lala Kent, have openly criticized the three-part tell-all. Each one had their take on Bethenny Frankel’s interview style and questioned the depth of research. Madix, who was cheated on by Sandoval, questioned Frankel's understanding of the situation, while Kent felt Leviss was exploited.

During the podcast, Raquel Leviss issued an apology to Ariana Madix but maintained that they were never best friends. She also accused Tom Sandoval of recording an “intimate” video without her consent, further complicating the narrative. Leviss took aim at Bravo, criticizing the network for capitalizing on the personal drama.

