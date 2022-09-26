List of the upcoming Disney movies from 2022 to 2024

Disney movies touch our hearts and appeal to us a lot with their unique artistic style, animation sequences, stunning visuals, and amazing music. Walt Disney movies provide pure aesthetic pleasure in their movies which attracts a lot of people. These movies hit the right chord in the heart, which is why fans of the Disney movie club are always excited to know about new Disney movie releases. There is no need to search for hours and know about the new Disney movies list, as we have covered it all. Here are the details of upcoming Disney movies that we all are really excited about.

Hocus Pocus 2 will focus on the trio as they return to Salem and cause lots of chaos. They now must be stopped by Becca, a witch. The movie is all set to release on September 30, 2022, on Disney+.

This fantasy comedy horror movie follows a curious youngster and his journey as he moves to Salem and struggles hard to fit in before inadvertently resurrecting a comedic trio of witches.The movie stars Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler, and is directed by Anne Fletcher.

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, and since then, it has gained a huge following.

Coming after almost 2 decades, Hocus Pocus 2 is one of the most awaited Disney movies.

The movie is produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures and is all set to release on November 23, 2022.

The movie follows the legendary family of explorers who have lots of differences amongst them, and these differences work as a threat to their most important mission.

Initially, the movie was titled 'Searcher Clade', however later, the name of the movie was changed to Strange World.

If you loved the 2017 movie Enchanted, then this is a must-watch movie for you. This is one of the new Disney movies that's going to be released on November 24, 2022.

The story follows Giselle, who a decade after her happily-ever-after, questions her happiness, and in the process, turns the lives of those in the real world upside down unintentionally.

Cast: Maya Rudolph, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel

Directed by: Adam Shankman

Release Date: November 24, 2022

4. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar changed the game of cinematography and 3D visuals in 2011. It broke many box office records and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Now, it is back again with more stunning visuals, amazing cinematography, and characters that will make you fall in love with them.

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney movies, and is all set to release on December 16, 2022.

Jake Sully now lives happily with his family in Pandora, but they face a new challenge when they encounter a familiar threat. Now, Jake, Neytiri, and the army of the Na'vi race must work together to keep their planet protected from the threat.

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Sam Worthington, CCH Pounder, Michelle Yeoh, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement

Directed by: James Cameron

Release Date: December 16, 2022

Upcoming Disney movies 2023

Here we have covered the new Disney movies list that is going to release in 2023.

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is based on Marvel Comics and features the characters Scott Lang and Hope Pym. It is the sequel to Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Hope Van Dyne, Scott Lang, Janet Van Dyne, and Hank Pym explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange creatures. They set on an adventurous journey that will challenge their strengths and go beyond the possible.

Cast: Michael Douglas, Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Release Date: February 17, 2023

2. The Little Mermaid

The wait for the release of The Little Mermaid is over now, as the movie is all set to release on May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid 1989 movie follows mermaid princess Ariel who doesn't like her life underwater and is highly attracted to the human world. She makes a Faustian bargain to become human and win the love of a handsome prince.

This fantasy musical movie is directed by Rob Marshall and is a live-action remake of the 1989 animated Disney classic of the same name.

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Halle Bailey, Art Malik, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Noma Dumezweni, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy

Directed by: Rob Marshall

Release Date: May 26, 2023

3. Elemental

One of the upcoming Disney Pixar movies is Elemental, which is going to release on June 16, 2023. Get ready to follow the adventures of Ombre and Wade as they live in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together.

Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Leah Lewis

Directed by: Peter Sohn

Release Date: June 16, 2023

4. Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones is a hero that does everything that ordinary men can't do and achieves something valuable for mankind. And he is back again with his wit, charisma, and dedication to doing the impossible.

Indiana Jones 5 was delayed multiple times, but now, there is a relief for fans as finally the movie is set to be released on June 30, 2023. People are eagerly waiting for this movie as it is the final installment of the Indian Jones film series.

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renée Wilson, John Rhys-Davies, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones

Directed by: James Mangold

Release Date: June 30, 2023

5. Haunted Mansion

The movie is going to be released in August 2023, Haunted Mansion has a star-studded cast including Winona Ryder, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

The movie also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, and Owen Wilson.

Just like the 2003 movie The Haunted Mansion, this will also be a horror comedy movie.

The movie follows Gabbie who discovers that her newly bought mansion is inhabited by ghosts. She then takes the help of a priest, a tour guide, and a psychic for exorcism.

Cast: Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Lakeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito

Directed by: Justin Simien

Release Date: August 11, 2023

6. Wish

Wish is one of the most awaited upcoming Disney movies and is all set to release on November 22, 2023.

The movie is set in Rosas, a kingdom where wishes come true. Wish focuses on Asha, who also has a sidekick named Star, and she makes a wish after she realizes that there is a lot of darkness in the kingdom.

Cast: Alan Tudyk, Ariaan DeBose

Directed by: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

Release Date: November 22, 2023

7. Peter Pan and Wendy

It turns out that there are more adventures of Peter Pan to tell because Disney is coming with a new live-action version of the popular 1953 movie.

This upcoming fantasy adventure movie is the live-action adaptation of the classic tale of J.M. Barrie's classic Peter Pan. It is the tale of a boy who hires three young siblings to join him and embark on an adventurous journey to Neverland island.

Upcoming Disney movies 2024

Elio – March 1, 2024 Snow White - March 22, 2024 Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024 Mufasa: The Lion King - July 5, 2024

This was the list of the upcoming Disney movies that we all are eagerly waiting for. Disney movies always amplify our happiness with their characters, songs, and stories. So, before these movies hit the theatres, let us take a look at some of the popular old Disney movies that one must watch once in a lifetime.

Popular old Disney movies that are a must-watch

Frozen Cinderella Beauty and the Beast The Lion King The Little Mermaid The Princess and the Frog The Mighty Ducks Ratatouille Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Hercules

Watch these classic Disney movies before the upcoming Disney movies get released.

