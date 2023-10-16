‘Listen, I have been…’: When Tom Holland revealed he was ‘petitioning’ to be in Zendaya starrer hit show Euphoria

Tom Holland and Zendaya surely have an undeniable chemistry that never fails to impress the fans. The two stars, known for their roles in the Spider-Man franchise, created a buzz not only for their rumored off-screen relationship but also for Holland’s desire to work together in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

While Tom Holland has swung through the streets of New York as Spider-Man, there's another world he's yearning to be a part of – the intense and gritty universe of Euphoria. During a fan Q&A video with IMDB, Tom Holland shared his passionate desire to land a role in the hit HBO series. He mentioned that he had been "petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed.” Holland further exhibited his dire wish to join the series adding, “I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.”

Zendaya, who plays Rue in Euphoria, enthusiastically echoed Tom's sentiments. She humorously suggested that they should have tried to incorporate him as an easter egg in the series. “We should have tried to, like, Easter egg. Put you in there," the superstar shared.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s off-screen relationship

The bond between Tom Holland and Zendaya transcends the boundaries of their on-screen partnership. The two have been at the center of much media attention due to their rumored romantic relationship. These speculations heated when they were spotted sharing a kiss, back in 2021.

In an interview for GQ , Tom Holland candidly addressed the issue stating, “sort of felt robbed of our privacy”. Holland further expressed this exploitation of privacy as a negative aspect of their stardom. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland shared.

The superstar emphasized that he can’t proceed with the conversation in the absence of Zendaya as the matter concerns both of them. This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together," Holland added.

It goes without saying that the duo of Holland and Zendaya is much appreciated by viewers on-screen. Though their off-screen relationship remains a matter of their concern, fans can’t wait to see Holland’s feature along Zendaya in Euphoria.

