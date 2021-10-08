LISTEN: Justin Bieber releases new song named after wife Hailey as a special tribute to her

Justin Bieber has released a new track as a heartfelt tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as a part of his extended Justice album. The endearing lyrics of the song, coupled with the soulful instrumental makes it one of a kind and seems like a gift of love for his wifey.

Bieber had teased the release of three unreleased songs as a part of his extended Justice album, and one of them is Hailey, a song about the relationship that he shares with his wife. The release too couldn't have been at a better time, as the Biebers just celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary. The couple shared stunning photos from their marriage ceremony and wished each other on social media.

As for the new track, it is nothing less than a love letter to Baldwin. Although the pop star hasn't shared a video for the track, the lyrics are enough to feel the love between the two, and fans are way too excited about this particular track from Justin's extended Justice album. In the first verse, Bieber wrote about how Hailey has been like an unexpected dream in his life. "Looking in your eyes/ Can't believe you're mine," he sings, adding that Hailey's love has been "an obsession" to him. "What did I do right?/ To hold you every night/ It's beyond an obsession, all of my attention/ Nothing can compare to you," Bieber sings heartily.

The chorus of the surprise new song goes like this, "This life is crazy/ But it led me to your love/ If you call on me forever I will come/ No matter what, baby." The lyrics happen to be too lovable and it wouldn't be a surprise if we get Justin and Hailey dancing to the song in a stunning music video.

