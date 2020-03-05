LISTEN: Lauv teases his collab with BTS and Jimin & Jungkook fans can't keep calm

After their successful collaboration with Make It Right Remix, Lauv has enlisted BTS for one of his songs titled Who in his upcoming album, How I'm Feeling. Check out below as Lauv gave Jimin and Jungkook fans a panic attack which was induced by their gorgeous vocals through a brief snippet.

ARMY is still reeling from the panic attack given by their idols with the surprise drop of Black Swan MV that was so aesthetically pleasing, that we couldn't handle it! While the MV is raking in the millions and millions of views of YouTube and the title song from Map of the Soul: 7, ON enjoys its time in the Billboard Top 100 Songs chart at #4, BTS have gotten us twinkling our toes in anticipation one more time! This time, it's their second collab with Lauv that has everyone's attention!

Lauv is currently gearing up for the release of his album How I'm Feeling, which is set to drop on March 6, 2020, and will feature a collab with the septet. Titled Who, Lauv took to his TikTok account to give fans a mini tease on what they can expect from the single. After listening to the snippet, which is heavily dominated by Jikook (Jimin and Jungkook), we really can't keep calm over how excited we are for Who. In the snippet, the main chorus by Lauv, with backing vocals by Jikook goes like, "Baby, who (who), are you? (are you) 'Cause something has changed, you are not the same, I hate it. Oh, oh-oh, I'm sick of waiting for love, oh, love. Oh, oh-oh, I know that you're not the one."

Check out the snippet for Who - Lauv ft. BTS below:

i combined jikook’s snippets from who and this is how it turned out pic.twitter.com/utNqh37Q7y — (@JIKOOKDAILY) March 4, 2020

Can Who drop already?! How excited are you to listen to Lauv and BTS' collab? Share your excitement in the comments section below.

While Jungkook croons, "Feelin’ hypnotized with the word that you said. Don't lie to me, you just got in my head," Jimin soothes, "When the morning comes you're still in my bed but it's so so cold."

In a recent interview with Roman Kemp for Capital FM, Lauv got candid about his Who collab with BTS saying, "I met them for the first time at their Wembley show and I was very nervous but they were super sweet. And that's when they asked me to do the remix for Make It Right. I was like, 'Obviously!' And then, I sent them a demo of the song on my album which is called Who. They loved it and they recorded it."

