LISTEN: Selena Gomez drops new single Boyfriend and we can't let go of the Justin Bieber connection

The deluxe version of Selena Gomez's album Rare is finally out and along with it, the 27-year-old singer dropped three new catchy singles - Boyfriend, Souvenir and She. When it comes to Boyfriend, the lyrics refer to the struggles that come with dating and there's a Justin Bieber connection that we can't let go of. Listen to Gomez's singles below.

2020 started off on an extremely good note for Selena Gomez as her much-awaited album, post Revival's massive success, Rare was finally out for the fans to consume. Not only did Rare peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but Selena's deeply emotional single, Lose You To Love Me got the 27-year-old singer her first #1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 songs. Today, i.e. April 9, 2020, the deluxe version of Rare was released and along with it, Gomez dropped three new catchy singles - Boyfriend, Souvenir and She.

Speaking of Boyfriend, this Selena Gomez tune was something everyone was looking forward to and we weren't disappointed as the song will immediately make it to everyone's playlist. However, we can't help but draw a connection to Selena's very famous ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, especially when it comes to the lyrics of Boyfriend. "I want a boyfriend, tell me, are there any good ones left? I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love, again and again, I want a boyfriend," Gomez croon and we go back to the Jelena days!

Listen to Selena Gomez's Boyfriend, Souvenir and She below:

Which is your favourite Selena Gomez song out of the three new singles - Boyfriend, Souvenir or She? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, speaking of Souvenir, the lyrics are about a fling that Selena may have had with a blue-eyed boy, born in 1993 with the souvenir being their sparkling attraction for each other. Souvenir could be hinted at Niall Horan, who Gomez was recently linked with or even her ex-boyfriend, Samuel Krost.

On the other hand, She is more of introspection into the singer's own life and struggles with fame. It's Selena saying that she's always been a girl with good intentions though she may have made some bad decisions and even learned a couple of lessons along the way.

