Listen: A tease of Jungkook's self composed track Your Eyes Tell promises a mesmerising love song

Thanks to the trailer of Your Eyes Tell, an upcoming Japanese film whose OST includes Jungkook's self-composed track from Map of the Soul: The Journey, Your Eyes Tell, we got a brief tease at the love song which is nothing short of mesmerising. Listen to the magical tease below.

There's a lot going on with BTS to keep ARMY busy and the fandom is not complaining in the slightest. In a few days, the septet will be releasing their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. If there is one track from the upcoming album that has ARMY waiting with bated breaths, it has to be Your Eyes Tell. The reason why we're all looking forward to the ballad is that Jungkook has composed the song. As we've recently heard Still With You, which was also composed by Kookie, we're expecting fireworks from his soon to drop love song.

We had revealed to you a while back that Your Eyes Tell will be a part of the upcoming Japanese film, also titled Your Eyes Tell's OST. The trailer for the movie, starring Ryusei Yokohama and Yuriko Yoshitaka, was unveiled recently and luckily for ARMY, we get a brief tease as to what we can expect from the soulful track. After listening to the tease, we know for sure that BTS' vocal line is going to kill it with Your Eyes Tell, especially The Golden Maknae, who croons the chorus. Moreover, the song is very much in tune with the film, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film, Always (starring So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joon), which was directed by Song Il-gon.

Watch the trailer of Your Eyes Tell featuring Jungkook's self-composed ballad, Your Eyes Tell below:

This love song is going to be remembered by ARMY for a really long time!

As for the movie, Your Eyes Tell is a love story between Rui Shinozaki, an ex-convict, and Akari Kashiwagi, a blind woman, who have a chance encounter and change each other's lives while spending time together. However, when Rui finds out that he had a role to play in the accident that caused Akari's blindness, he vows to help her recover her eyesight, no matter what the cost. If you find the storyline a bit similar, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani starring Randeep Hooda and Kajal Aggarwal was also a remake of Always.

According to Yahoo News Japan, via Koreaboo, the producers wanted a moving love song that would help to represent the storyline of Your Eyes Tell, as they envisioned it. A few demos were shared with the producers and shortly before recording, BTS submitted Jungkook's song which was very different from the previous tracks sent. Bang Si-hyuk, founder of Big Hit Entertainment, revealed that Jungkook had written Your Eyes Tell while reading the film's script and watching its video clips. Especially after we get to hear a brief glimpse of the song in the trailer, the producers were definitely satisfied with the end results.

Are you excited to hear Your Eyes Tell? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

For some good news, BTS will be performing Your Eyes Tell, a few days before Map of the Soul: The Journey drops. It will be on July 13 that the septet will unveil the track through a performance on Japan TBS CDTV.

While Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on July 15, the Takahiro Miki directorial is all set to release on October 23, 2020.

Besides Your Eyes Tell, Map of the Soul: The Journey also features Stay Gold, which is its lead single that dropped last month for ARMY to obsess over. Besides reaching #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in over 82 countries, Stay Gold was also loved for its memorable music video which was reminiscent while also very present. Stay Gold will be featured in the Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation's OST.

Moreover, there will be two other new tracks - INTRO: Calling and OUTRO: The Journey, along with the Japanese versions of the songs from Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS is also working extremely hard on their next untitled album, which will see the members have key responsibilities in all the facets; from the album jacket cover to choreography. While Jin had accidentally let it slip that the album will be coming out in October 2020, fans have been theorising that the BTS comeback will actually be in late August instead. We'll have to wait and watch to see when the highly-awaited album will eventually release.

Share your comment ×