‘Literally Amber Heard 2.0’: Fans call out Selena Gomez for stalking Justin Bieber and posting ‘same’ photo

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans united when the couple first started dating in 2010. Since then, both fandoms have faced a lot of ups and downs regarding their relationship and other things. This year in particular, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber had been the center of attention for months owing to an apparent dispute on social media, as Gomez fans commonly referred to as Selenators came in support of the singer as they accused Hailey Bieber of copying Gomez’s every move. Similarly, Justin Bieber fans started bashing Gomez and accused her of copying, stalking, and being obsessive with the Sorry singer. Meanwhile, Jelena broke up five years ago.

Why are Justin Bieber fans bashing Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez shared an innocent selfie with her puppy this week. Soon after, Justin Bieber's pal Jason Kennedy posted an Instagram photo of the popstar with his puppy. Because of this, Gomez is now being accused of stalking, despite the fact that she was the first to upload a photo.

One user wrote on Twitter (now X): "Selena really posted an old photo with her dog right BEFORE the photo of Justin with his dog was posted so she could convince people that he's obsessed with her.” The post received over 10 million views. Another user wrote, "How could she have known he was with his dog today before it was posted? STALKER, @selenagomez, MOVE ON.”

The unfounded accusations did not end there. As another Justin Bieber fan wrote, "Remember Selena was evil enough to date Justin when he was 17, and she was already 18 textbook grooming, yet no one cares for some reason. She seems like she might be his mother, especially in that outfit. There is no class.”

Another user took it very far and wrote, "Selena Gomez is pretty much Amber Heard 2.0. Both abusers lied about abuse to get sympathy. Justice was served to Johnny Depp, and Justin Bieber will follow soon. The image of them together gives me goosebumps the faces of pure evil.” They continued, referring to Amber and Johnny Depp's infamous legal struggle.

A furious fan wrote, "Selena spent years obsessing, abusing, and defaming Justin Bieber, and she still won't let up! She will share the same fate as Amber Heard."

However, the Sorry singer had never accused the Rare singer of abusing or manipulating him. This scenario of Justin Bieber fans accusing Selena Gomez of stalking (and vice versa) exemplifies the dangers of stan culture. Fans' unhealthy, one-sided relationships with celebrities can often verge on hallucination, especially when they project their false views onto their favorite superstars.

Selena Gomez recently released new music

Selena Gomez's long-awaited single Single Soon was released this week. The song, as well as the music video, are available for everyone to listen to and stream. The 31-year-old's latest single is a catchy dance tune that celebrates being single and confirms that, despite reports to the contrary, the singer is not in a relationship. In the upbeat song, Gomez embodied a carefree mood.

The song video began with a voice note from Gomez's half-sister, Gracie, telling her that she loves her and that she should never worry about boys. The actress sends a message to her lover, informing him that she is splitting up with him. "Should I do it over the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I'll just disappear? / I don't want to see a tear. / And the weekend's almost here," she sings to the infectious song.

Gomez danced her heart out in a nightclub before sprinting to a pool with her buddies. She posed contentedly underwater, and the following shot showed her sprawled on a bed with her companions. The music video concluded with her winking at the camera and saying, "Well, who's next? Meanwhile, fans are adoring the record's atmosphere and intensity and applauding it on social media. They are delighted to see Gomez in her natural, carefree state.

