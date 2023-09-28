‘Literally the stupidest…’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he would annoy Blake Lively with his ‘crazy’ hidden talent

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are everyone’s favorite couple. They are right out of a fairy tale and share one of the most amazing bonds. While they might be picture perfect, the two do enjoy a fun banter and never miss out on it. Similarly, the two also often annoy each other. We are all aware that Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents and has many hidden talents as well. But Blake Lively was not a fan of one of those talents. In a 2016 interview with Live Kelly, Mark Ryan Reynolds revealed he loved to annoy his wife with one of his crazy hidden talents.

ALSO READ: 'She’ll say dada and I will walk through...': When Ryan Reynolds spoke about parenting and how he absolutely worships his daughter James

Ryan Reynolds annoyed wife Blake Lively with his hidden talent

In a 2016 interview with Live Kelly, Mark Ryan Reynolds revealed one thing he would annoy his wife with. The interviewer asked him which one of his hidden talents drives his wife, Blake Lively, crazy.

To which the Deadpool actor replied, "Well, I kind of sometimes turn almost anything into a trailer, like a trailer voice guy.” Reynolds then showcased his hidden talent and enacted a few lines. He said in the voice of a trailer guy, “In a world divided by fear, one woman must stand alone against the forces of darkness. Kelly Ripah Michael Strahan in Showgirls 2"

He then said, “So stupid—literally the stupidest talent ever. It's great when I'm at my best when I catch up, because I always wonder what the guys like at home.”

Ryan Reynolds also spoke about being a cool parent

In the same interview, Ryan Reynolds also shed light on being a cool parent. Kelly Ripah told him, “Your daughter is going to have so much fun, like bringing your parents to school, because you’re going to be the fun parent."

To which the Deadpool actor said, “It doesn’t exist though if the fun parent always thinks they’re the fun parent, it’s the other way around, the child is ‘oh god, no, please just don’t.’” He then said that he would bring props to the school on storytelling days.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are stronger than ever. They have been married since 2012 and share a big family with four kids: James, Inez, Betty, and another child whom they welcomed this year whose name and gender have not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: ‘People find it delightfully refreshing’: When Ryan Reynolds called his and Blake Lively's daughter James ‘100 percent average’