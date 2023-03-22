Little girl confidently matches Rihanna’s steps in a viral TikTok video, DETAILS here

Recently, a TikTok video went viral where a little girl can be seen confidently dancing to Rihanna’s song Work featuring Drake.

The global star Rihanna has been an inspiration to millions of women with her iconic songs and dance moves. These online platforms like TikTok have given people a chance for people to showcase their talent. This is what happened in this case also. A talented young girl got famous for her dance moves.

Here is everything that you need to know about the viral TikTok video of the little girl dancing on Rihanna’s song.

Viral TikTok video

In a recent viral TikTok video shared by the account @the salesfamilt__, two small girls seem to be enjoying Rihanna’s song Work featuring Drake. The two girls wore matching outfits of the dark color as they performed on camera.

The taller girl in the video confidently and energetically matched the Rihanna’ steps while the shorter girl was clutching a remote control close to her mouth which indicated that she might be singing. The little girl seemed to be a bit shy in front of the camera while the taller girl seemed to be completely confident as she performed steps for Rihanna's song.

As the taller girl was moving happily by doing the similar steps to Rihanna, it seems that she has been taking lessons from Rihanna and was confident in her dancing abilities.

People were quick to notice the energy and determination of the taller girl as she danced excitedly to Rihanna’s work. This video clip has garnered more that 50,000 likes as well as over 500 comments on TikTok. The older girl has received numerous reactions on Twitter with her dance.

