Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey makes solo debut with single Angel; Fans in a frenzy

Little Mermaid's famed Halle Bailey has finally made her solo debut, and least to say, the fans can't get enough of her new single. Bailey has been in an R&B duo with her sister Chloe since 2011. The two siblings have gone on to be one of the biggest musical duos in the industry right now. Chole Bailey released her first solo last year, Have Mercy, which became an instant hit on the charts and the fans. Now it's Halle's turn to map out her solo journey.

Halle Bailey goes solo with her new single

On Monday, July 31, Bailey shared a sneak peek of her song Angel on her YouTube channel and social media platforms. The teaser showcased a compilation of her childhood home videos and her recent solo performances, all the while the instrumental version of the single plays in the background. The teaser concluded with the heartfelt quote, Angels make a way somehow.

Although this marks Halle's official solo debut, she previously showcased talents on the soundtrack for The live-action Little Mermaid. The soundtrack performed remarkably well, reaching the top of numerous music charts and peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard 200. The 23-year-old's captivating rendition of the classic Part of Your World reached No. 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, while her performance of the new original song For the First Time earned a spot on Billboard's list of the 50 best songs of 2023 so far.

Fans in a Frenzy

The singer's fans were rightfully elated about her solo debut. They were visibly excited about this new solo journey for Bailey. One fan tweeted their appreciation that her first solo single is dedicated to celebrating Black women, "Halle Bailey celebrating black girls>>>>>>>>", another fan posted, "OH YES GIRL HIT THOSE NOTES." A netizen appreciated the song, saying, "This song was needed… “Do you ever make it out of your head” our forever Mermaid delivered again." One thing all her followers underlined was just how proud they were of the singer, "Halle your vocals are amazing! super proud of you!"

Meanwhile, Halle's band with her sister Chole is a gammy-nominated act. Their sonf Kids Are Alright (2018) reached No. 139, while Ungodly Hour (2020) climbed higher to No. 16. Additionally, the duo achieved an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with their lead single from Ungodly Hour titled Do It, reaching No. 63.

