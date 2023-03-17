Little Mermaid: Why is Halle Bailey starrer facing backlash with over 3 millions dislike on trailer?

Disney’s upcoming movie The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey has been facing racist backlash. This has allegedly resulted in the campaign of The Little Mermaid’s latest trailer getting down-voted at an increasing pace. As per a Twitter page, the latest trailer of the movie has been disliked 3 million times as compared to the 600,000 likes.

Watch The Little Mermaid's trailer here:

Racist backlash of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid has been facing the racist backlash since the casting of Halle Bailey with the trailer getting down-voted as many as 3 million times. Racists claim that Ariel's fictional character was depicted as white in the 1989 animated classic. So, racists are opposed to casting Halley Bailey in this role.

However, The Little Mermaid has also garnered a positive response with a good amount of likes. It has also manifested in the TikTok trend with the parents sharing videos of their children getting excited to watch a Black actress in this role.

Recently, even Josh Gad who has previously worked with Disney took to twitter to slam the racists who have been disliking the YouTube trailer. He wrote, ‘Imagine being so broken and pathetic in life that your chief concern is the skin color of... a make-believe singing mermaid’.

Rob Marshall on Halle Bailey

Rob Marshall, the director of upcoming live action The Little Mermaid said that they were looking for the actor who best fit in the role and there was no agenda in casting. They auditioned everybody and wanted someone who was ‘incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever’ to play the role of Ariel. Halle Bailey fits all these criteria according to the director along with having an amazing voice.

