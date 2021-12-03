Little Mix announce 'taking a break' in emotional statement, confirms they are 'not splitting up'

After ten years together, Little Mix have announced that they would be taking a hiatus. The band's members, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

Check out their statement here:

The band, however, insisted that the break, which would start after their Confetti tour next spring, would not be permanent, saying, "Little Mix are here to stay." In a post published on Twitter and Instagram, they said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

However, they added, “We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.” Interestingly, their statement comes just a week short of 10 years since they won The X Factor in 2011. As per Huffpost, after failing to make it as individual performers, judges Tulisa Contostavlos, Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, and Louis Walsh paired them together at the Bootcamp round of the ITV talent competition.

Meanwhile, this year, both Leigh-Anne and Perrie became moms for the first time, with Leigh-Anne giving birth to twins and Perrie giving birth to a boy.

ALSO READ:Little Mix ANNOUNCES new album to mark their 10th anniversary; Here’s when it releases