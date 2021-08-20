Little Mix ANNOUNCES new album to mark their 10th anniversary; Here’s when it releases

Little Mix have announced their first greatest hits album, Between Us, to coincide with their 10th anniversary as a band. The compilation, which will be released on November 12th, will include 18 classic songs as well as five new recordings. The band took to their Instagram account to announce the arrival of their new album.

The trio captioned the post, "Between Us.12.11We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear. We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last ten years... this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows."

Check out their post here:

Meanwhile, on social media, fans of the world-record-breaking female trio have been expressing their delight. One user said: “Little Mix just give me so much power.” Another posted: “I wanted to thank you for all these years, you were one of the best things that happened in my life, you are perfect and I am so happy to be a fan of you. I love you girls.”

However, The album announcement comes as Jesy continues to tease the release of her first solo song, titled Boyz. Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix after nine years in 2020, claiming that being a member of the group had really taken a toll on her mental health. "The truth is that recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard." she wrote at the time.

