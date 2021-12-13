Little Mix CELEBRATES 10 years since winning X Factor, call it 'most life changing event ever'

Little Mix may be prepared to take a hiatus, but they're not forgetting their origins. On the 10th anniversary of The X Factor, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall reminisced about winning Series 8 in a video released on social media, offering a peek into their respective hiatuses.

Check out the video below:

"10 years since we won The X Factor," the group wrote in the caption. "The most life-changing moment ever for all of us. Thank you for all the support over the last decade xxx." Pinnock, 30, Edwards, 28, and Thirlwall, 28, took turns holding up a picture of the three of them together with ex-group member Jesy Nelson and their coach Tulisa Contostavlos, celebrating their triumph on the competition series' stage in December 2011. They were the first group to win the competition.

Since that memorable occasion ten years ago, the band's career has taken off, with them touring the globe, achieving many number ones, and releasing six studio albums. Their revelation earlier this month that they would be taking a hiatus after the conclusion of their Confetti tour shattered hearts among fans, but the three surviving members – Leigh-Anne, Perrie, and Jade– have emphasized that they remain close friends and cherish their time in the band.

As per PEOPLE, the event also comes about a year after Jesy Nelson, 30, quit the band in December 2020, barely a month after the release of their sixth and most current album Confetti. She said that being a part of the group had "really taken a toll on my mental health."

