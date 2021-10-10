Little Mix members UNFOLLOW Jesy Nelson on Instagram after her response to blackfishing controversy?

British girl group Little Mix's three remaining members, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have unfollowed their former band member Jesy Nelson reportedly after the latter's response to blackfishing allegations regarding her new solo song Boyz.

On October 9, fans noticed that the three other Little Mix members have taken to unfollowing Nelson from their official Instagram accounts. While the reason for the same couldn't be confirmed yet, the unfollowing happened hours after Jesy released Boyz and addressed blackfishing allegations made against her for the music video of her new song.

During an interview with Vulture, Jesy opened up on the accusations. "The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it. I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I’d just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,” Jesy stated, adding that she is 'very aware' of being 'a white British woman. "I never said that I wasn't [a white British woman]," she retorted.

Following her response, Jesy also opened up on the allegations that she deleted Instagram comments where she was called out for blackfishing. However, it seems like she is not on good terms with her former band members.

None of the members of Little Mix, nor Nelson has opened up about their relationship with each other, and the reason for the sudden social media split.

ALSO READ: Jesy Nelson RESPONDS to blackfishing allegations after releasing her debut solo single