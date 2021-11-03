Little Mix OPENS UP about Jesy Nelson blackfishing controversy: It's not okay to use harmful stereotypes

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:03 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
Little Mix members reveals
"Boyz" song's video drew controversy, with many accusing Jesy of Blackfishing.
Little Mix members Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards are speaking out against their former bandmate Jesy Nelson. For those unversed, Jesy announced her departure from the group in 2020 and released her first solo song, "Boyz." The song's video drew controversy, with many accusing Jesy of Blackfishing.

As per PEOPLE, Little Mix members revealed in a recent interview that they discussed blackfishing with former bandmate Jesy Nelson long before she was accused of doing so in her new music video. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine about the issue surrounding Nelson, who departed Little Mix in December 2020, and said they discussed it with her before she left. "We've dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it," Thirlwall, 28, said. "We don't want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the band in a very friendly, educational manner."

However, when the song, which samples Diddy's "Bad Boys for Life," was released, it drew criticism from Black social media users who accused Nelson of blackfishing, or darkening her skin and applying cosmetics to seem black when she is not. While Thirlwall told Stella that she, Edwards and Pinnock did not want to "dwell" on Nelson "because we have so much to celebrate as a three," she did discuss blackfishing, and described it as "problematic."

"Capitalizing on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the Black experience is problematic and harmful to people of color," she told the outlet. "We think it's absolutely not okay to use harmful stereotypes. There's so much to say on that subject that it's hard to sum up in a sound bite," said the members as per PEOPLE. However, last month, followers noted that Thirlwall, Edwards, 28, and Pinnock, 30, had unfollowed Nelson on social media.

Credits: Getty Images,People,The Telegraph's Stella Magazine


