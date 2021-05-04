Little Mix’s Leigh Anne ANNOUNCES pregnancy with STUNNING pics; Says ‘Can’t believe the dream is coming true’

Little Mix alum Leigh Anne recently announced she is expecting her first child with fiance and soccer player Andre Gray this year!

Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently announced some big news! The singer and pop icon recently revealed that she and her fiance and soccer player Andre Gray, will be welcoming their first child this year. The pop icon, in her signature style, made the announcement using pictures from a maternity photoshoot.

Along with the pictures, Anne also wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” on Instagram. Congratulations to Leigh-Anne and Andre on the news that they are expecting their first child together!

In other news, the group Little Mix made headlines December 2020 when one of the group members officially left the group. Jesy Nelson announced that she was leaving the girl group Little Mix after nine years together, and now, the remaining three members – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards – released a statement.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” the three remaining women said in a statement, posted to Instagram. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over,” they said via Instagram.

Also Read: One Direction member Liam Payne on Jesy Nelson's exit from Little Mix: Someone Zayn'd out

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×