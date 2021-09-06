Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals the name of her newborn baby with an adorable post; SEE PHOTOS

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards has revealed the name she gave to her newborn baby whom she welcomed 2 weeks ago! Taking to her Instagram, the singer shared an adorable picture of her baby with her fans, and penned his name in the caption! Perrie recently gave birth to a son with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain [blue heart emoji],” Perrie wrote. The two snaps that she posted in the post are of Edwards’ newborn son who is safely wrapped in a white knitted blanket, and has a blue beanie on him! The singer’s fans, as well as friends, commented on the pictures, which included fellow band member Jade Thirlwall. Fans have welcomed baby Axel with open arms, and have shown their excitement in Perrie’s comment section ever since the post was made.

Take a look at Perrie’s post:

Perrie and Alex welcomed their new born boy on August 21. Her fellow bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, too, welcomed her twins with fiancé Andre Gray on August 16. While announcing the birth of her boy, Edwards took to her social media platform to post a picture of the baby. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” she captioned the post.

Perrie and Alex made their relationship Insta-official in 2017! However, the two of them haven’t opened up on getting married yet. Earlier, Edwards had shared her pregnancy announcement with her fans with another post. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!,” she penned.

ALSO READ: Little Mix ANNOUNCES new album to mark their 10th anniversary; Here’s when it releases