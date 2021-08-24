Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomes twins with Andre Gray; SEE PIC

Little Mix‘s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has some big news! She has given birth to twins! The 29-year-old singer and her fiancé, soccer star Andre Gray, welcomed their twins on August 16, 2021. Leigh revealed the lovely news on her Instagram, writing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two."

Check out her adorable post here:

The announcement comes only one day after Leigh's bandmate, Anne's Perrie Edwards announced the birth of her child. Fans and acquaintances of the artist reacted quickly to her adorable Instagram post. Perrie Edwards wrote, "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!'', with Rochelle Humes adding: "Double the blessing." However, Leigh-Anne revealed in May that she was expecting her first child with footballer fiancé Andre Gray via a beautiful series of photographs on her Instagram. She captioned the post: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Interestingly, as per Glamour magazine, shortly later, Perrie Edwards' mother, Deborah, inadvertently spilled a big clue on social media, sending fans into a tailspin. "Massive congrats to Leigh Anne and Andre.. babies on tour xx can't wait xx," she said in a tweet. Some fans assumed this indicated Perrie was pregnant as well, while others assumed Leigh-Anne was expecting twins.

Of course, Perrie did announce shortly after that she's also having her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Leigh-Anne has recently delivered twins, so maybe mom Deborah unintentionally dropped two big bombshells at once. Or shall we say three?

Congratulations to Leigh-Anne and Andre on the birth of their twins!

ALSO READ:Little Mix’s Leigh Anne ANNOUNCES pregnancy with STUNNING pics; Says ‘Can’t believe the dream is coming true’