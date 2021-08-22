Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards ANNOUNCES birth of first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has given birth to her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 28-year-old singer announced the news to her 13 million Instagram followers with a photo of the baby's tiny hands and feet. "Welcome to the world baby," Edwards captioned the picture.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Edwards' bandmate who is also expecting a child, commented on the post. "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel," she wrote. Other celebrities raced to congratulate the celebrity in the comments section, with Stacey Solomon, Laura Whitmore, and Winnie Harlow among those wishing the baby a warm welcome. Meanwhile, several fans speculated that when Oxlade-Chamberlain was missing from Liverpool's matchday squad for their match against Burnley, Edwards may have gone into labor.

Meanwhile, Edwards revealed she was expecting in May, posting a picture of her baby bump and another of the player holding it from behind on Instagram. Announcing the pregnancy, Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?" Interestingly, the baby of Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of three new additions to the Little Mix family this year, with both Pinnock and the group's manager Samantha Cox expecting as well.

According to Just Jared, Edwards stated in an interview earlier this year that she was worried about informing her bandmates about the pregnancy because of their hectic schedules, but that her worries were allayed when she learned her baby was one of three. Meanwhile, Perrie has yet to provide any further information, such as the baby's name or gender.

