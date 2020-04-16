Little Mix's Jesy Nelson REVEALS she would love to collaborate with BTS: Could you imagine the choreography?

During a recent Instagram Live session, Little Mix member Jesy Nelson revealed that she would love to collaborate with BTS. Read below to know what Jesy had to share on the same.

BTS has become a global sensation over the past few years, thanks to their music and especially the message that they want to send across to the youth! Moreover, no one could shy away from the charming personalities of the septet as they steadily made their way into millions of hearts and continue to enjoy massive success not just in South Korea but on an international level as well! That's not all! Many musicians like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have expressed their desire to work with BTS in the near future while artists like Nicki Minaj and Steve Aoki have already collaborated with BTS in the past.

Amongst the recent singers who have revealed that they would love to work on a collaboration with BTS is Little Mix's member Jesy Nelson. During a recent Instagram Live session, Jesy was asked about her views on working with the Bangtan Boys, to which the 28-year-old singer gushed, "Oh, Absolutely! BTS, we would absolutely love to... I always say could you imagine the choreography?" It would indeed be interesting to see BTS shake a leg with Little Mix as the music video, literally, will translate into fireworks!

Watch Jesy Nelson talk about the possibility of collaborating with BTS below:

Would you like to see BTS and Little Mix collaborate in the near future? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS: From RM being the hilarious MVP to Jimin & V making fun of the rap line; best moments from Run BTS EP 100

Meanwhile, speaking of BTS, the septet is treating ARMY in a big way as an online weekend concert Bang Bang Con is taking place on April 18-19. It will include BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×