'Little stab to the ego': When Chris Hemsworth felt 'intimidated' after seeing Natalie Portman's transformation in USD 760 million movie

Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor in the movies, talked about how he felt when he saw Natalie Portman dressed up as Mighty Thor for their film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

During his premiere at Los Angeles, he admitted to Variety that he was a bit “intimidated” at first. He said, "A little stab to the ego, but I quickly got over it and I was in awe of everything she had done on and off the screen. I'm such a fan.”

Natalie Portman’s transformation into Thor

In this new movie, Natalie Portman's character, Jane Foster, becomes Mighty Thor, a superhero from the comic books. Mighty Thor is the superhero version of the character seen in the comics. However there isn't much information about how her character transitions from being a well-known astrophysicist to becoming a superhero. However, Portman has talked about the physical preparation she underwent to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During her conversation with Variety, Portman mentioned that she was asked to build as much muscle as possible for her role. Furthermore, in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Portman discussed how she worked on developing a strong and muscular physique for her character in "Love and Thunder."

She said that "It was really fun, I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before."

Chris Hemsworth’s transformation into Thor

Chris Hemsworth also had to get even more muscular for his role as Thor. But, he mentioned that he wouldn't keep up such an intense workout routine outside of his Marvel character. He said, “It's become a hobby now, and it allows me to live a full life and play with my kids and surf," the Thor star said, "It was a chore at one point, and now it has become an addiction. I love it, I do love it. I don't like working out necessarily to get to Thor size — that is brutal on my body and the amount of food and so on."

