'Little Things That Just Amuse Me': Kamala Harris Addresses Criticism About Her Laugh During The Drew Barrymore Show

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, recently appeared as a guest on the Drew Barrymore show, where she talked about the internet flak surrounding her laugh. Harris, in the interview that will premiere on Monday, chatted about co-parenting, her experience as the vice president in office, and internet trolling with the actress.

Kamala Harris comments on internet trolling

In the episode, Harris got candid about what the internet has to say about the nation's leader, saying that people often like to make fun of public figures if they trip and fall. She further addressed what it had been like to become the first female vice president in the nation's history. "You were asking me earlier about what it means to be, like, the first woman. And, you know, it's funny, because people still got to get used to this, right?" said Harris on the show. Her staff, according to her, would often bring up small clips that would make her burst into laughter, something which has been a subject of internet criticism. "Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh," she acknowledged.

Harris delved into her cultural roots, informing Barrymore that in her family the women would sit in the kitchen to share stories, and would laugh a lot together. This shaped her into a person who would never try to restrict herself from laughing.

Harris says that she has her “mother’s laugh” and was surrounded by people, particularly women, who would “laugh from the belly.” She had some advice for the younger generation about dealing with criticism online. “Don’t be confined to other people’s perception about what this looks like, and … how you should act in order to be right,” she said.

Drew Barrymore calls Kamala Harris Momala, sparks criticism

In the same interview, the Charlie’s Angel star asked Harris to be “momala,” the mother of the nation, which received a backlash from certain media outlets. "I've been really thinking we really all need a tremendous hug in the world now, but in our country we need you to be Momala of the country," said Barrymore, adding that the nation needs a great protector.

