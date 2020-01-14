Little Women star Florence Pugh has an epic reaction to her first Oscar nomination; Check it out

Little Women star Florence Pugh reacted to her first Oscar nomination in the most hilarious way. Check it out

Florence Pugh received her first ever Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as Amy March in the Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women and the 24-year-old actress reacted to the news in the most hilarious way. The actress took to Instagram and shared before-and-after pictures from the morning she received the news of her nomination. Pugh woke up to the nominations early morning on December 13 and documented her epic reaction from her bed and shared it with her fans.

In the first picture, the actress, who apparently sleeps sans shirt, can be seen talking to someone on the phone. In the next snap, she can be seen looking at the screen of her phone with excitement. In order to keep the pictures suitable for web, Pugh even placed two avocadoes over her exposed breasts. “Before the moment.. the exact moment. nominated for a f****** oscar!!!!!!” she wrote alongside the pictures. Instantly after she shared the post, her fans flooded her comment section and congratulated the actress.

Later, during an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, the actress reacted to her nomination and stated that it feels amazing. The actress also mentioned that she is still in shock that she got to be a part of the film which has gone so far. However, Pugh also asserted that it was incredibly upsetting that her director Gerwig could not make it to the list despite of doing a remarkable job with the film. While the fans were rooting for Greta to feature in the list of academy awards nominations for directing Little Women, the female director could not make it to the race. In fact, none of the female directors were included in this year’s nominations for best director.

Read More