Live-action Powerpuff Girls: Why did CW cancel development of the movie? Details inside

TVLine has confirmed that the live-action Powerpuff Girls are no longer in development at The CW. The other movies and series which are no longer being developed at The CW include Arrowverse offshoot Justice U, Jake Chang, and any other series which were left over from the former president Mark Pedowitz’s regime. Here is everything to know about the same.

Powerpuff Girls canceled

On Thursday, Brad Schwartz, The CW’s President of Entertainment said, “We’ve already given those back to the studios, so they’re free to develop those and sell them anywhere.”

Amongst the other abandoned projects from Pedowitz’s tenure at The CW is the Powerpuff Girls starring Chloe Bennet, Donald Faison, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and others. It was filmed in early 2021 but it was not picked for the series.

Pendowitz explained in 2021, “Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.”

The current CW’s President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz has detailed for the press a development slate curated by Nexstar which includes The Force, Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaker, The Great American Bakeover, and a Librarians sequel series.

The live-action Powerpuff Girls was hit with constant delays even when its pilot episode was filmed back in 2021. Then the series was put on hold with the planned script before it was completely reworked. And now the series has been completely canceled. This live-action show was set to take a darker form on the characters. It was even rumored that Buttercup will be suffering from drug addiction in this series which is far cry from the original version.

Despite the cancellation of this live-action series, fans still hope to watch similar content in future which is hopefully more tied to the original content.

