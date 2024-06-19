'Lived A Life More On The Edge': When Will Smith 'Woke' Up To Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Life After Reading Her Memoir

When Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, titled Worthy was released in October of last year, it made several bombshell revelations, some of which concerned her relationship with husband and actor Will Smith. The Smiths were known to be a tight-knit family by fans, but the confessions in Jada’s memoir reflected on the darker sides of their bond- which ‘woke’ Will Smith up and made him realize how Jada had lived her life “more on the edge.”

Will Smith on relationship with Jada Smith

For the Men in Black star, Jada had been “more resilient, clever, and compassionate” than what he had come to know through all these years. To live with someone so long tragically leads to emotional blindness, as per the star’s statement to The New York Times, so one can “easily lose your sensitivity” to their partner's “hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Oscar 2022 slap gate and the aftermath

The Chris Rock-Will Smith slapgate was a turning point in the career trajectories of all the parties involved. Rock, who was hosting the 2022 Oscars event, cracked a joke on Jada, prompting Will to storm the stage and slap the comedian amidst a high-profile audience. The event led to a slew of comments from industry insiders and viewers alike. But even before these drastic events, Jada had revealed that the duo had been separated for six years.

Following the Oscar controversy which led to Will resigning from the Academy and getting banned from attending the events for the next 10 years, Jada confessed that she was slightly shocked when Will addressed her as his “wife” when calling out Chris Rock on stage, since they had been living separately at that point in time. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were exhausted with trying,” the actress told PEOPLE magazine.

In the days leading up to the release of Jada’s memoir, several promotional events took place, one of which saw Will in attendance. When he took the stage to address the crowd, he called their union “a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love,” additionally thanking Jada for their “brutal” yet “beautiful” marriage.

