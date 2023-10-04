'Lived this life of loneliness...': When Henry Cavill got candid about his Man of Steel role and took deep dive into Superman's character

Last year, Henry Cavill sat down for an interview with GQ where he broke down the most powerful roles he has played to date. This included the roles he has essayed in The Witcher, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Enola Holmes, and most importantly Man of Steel. When it came to him playing the iconic role of Superman, he spoke about the depth of the character that was portrayed in the movie. Here is what he had to say about what he wanted to achieve with the movie Man Of Steel.

Henry Cavill spoke about essaying the multifaceted Superman in Man of Steel

Cavill shared his opinions on Superman in the movie Man of Steel and said, “The wonderful thing about Man of Steel and what Snyder and Nolan and I wanted to do with Superman was create a Superman who was accessible. In the sense that, what would we do if we lived in a world where we had to keep every single aspect of ourselves hidden and we couldn't really truly interact with people. And how would that affect us?”

He continued, “Especially when you have that scene with Kevin Costner who's saying 'Look, don't reveal yourself, the world is not ready for you yet. And it'll only be a bad thing.'”

Henry Cavill shed light upon the complex character he portrays in Man of Steel

The Enola Holmes actor also shared, “Clark does follow that advice at first, but then realises that's not the way to go, and that he must do what he must do. Regardless of that advice. And that was the beautiful bit, is that even though he has restrained himself, and lived his life of loneliness essentially, he's still willing to step out of the shadows and become the hero despite the fact that it's going to have a negative impact on his life.”

He added, “And that I think is the aspect of that symbol of hope. He is representing everything that is good about mankind. Despite the fact that mankind may not be good to him.”

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Argylle where he will be sharing the screen with Dua Lipa. He will also essay the protagonist in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Both movies are scheduled to be released next year.

