Liverpool Refurbs Itself Into Taylor Town To Celebrate Music Ahead Of Taylor Swift's Arrival; DETAILS Inside

Taylor Swift will soon step into the city of Liverpool for her show. The tickets for the concert have already been sold out, but the netizens of the city have planned a unique way to welcome the pop icon. Liverpool will be turned into a Taylor Town, where art exhibitions will be held to depict the art and culture of the country.

Moreover, the people will celebrate music and Swift-themed craft workshops to boost the economy of the country. Taylor Town will be open for viewers from June 8 to June 16. Swift will perform at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 13 as part of her Eras Tour.

Attractions at Taylor Town

The event will be organized by the City Council of Liverpool in collaboration with the social enterprise Make CIC. Swift's 11 eras will be depicted across the city's different locations. Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock, and Metquarter will be some of the places on the Eras Tour trail. Moreover, a giant moss-covered piano will be placed to represent the Evermore era, while huge hearts will be an ode to the pop star's Lover era.

Various craft stalls will be lined up along the route of the exhibition, where the participants will be able to make Swift-Tees for themselves, as well as other creative items from recycled denim. Other stalls will have collage and cupcake making, too. Everything will be based on Swift’s theme and relatable to her songs and albums.

The University of Liverpool will also come up with the Tay-Day event, wherein the students will debate and deconstruct the Midnights singer’s work on June 12. Additionally, the Institute of Popular Music will curate a concert and debate with delegates from all across Europe.

What did the head of the University of Liverpool say about the arrangements?

Dr. Sam Murray, the head of the University of Liverpool, gave insights into the preparation and excitement over Taylor Swift entering the city. Mr. Murray said, “The musical, social, and economic impact of Taylor Swift is undeniable, and that’s why we’re really looking forward to starting a conversation about how Taylor is both Miss Americana and an anti-hero, to understand her style and her wildest dreams and to discuss her reputation.”

Taylor Swift’s European leg of the Eras Tour is expected to boost £997 million into the U.K.’s economy.

