Liza Soberano and Enrique Gill pose together in recent photo amid breakup rumors

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were recently reported to have broken up. However, now, the pair was seen together in a recent picture shared by the actress’ road manager.

On Wednesday, May 31, Maquie Raquiza Sarmiento, Soberano’s former road manager posted pictures from her recent visit to the Philippines on her Instagram space.

Scroll below to take a look if you have not already.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gill pose for photos together

Maquie Raquiza Sarmiento posted several photos from her visit to the Philippines. One of the pictures she uploaded featured Soberano and Gil along with their other pals. The duo was seated next to each other, and they smiled as the camera clicked them.

Sarmiento captioned her post, “Hanggang sa muli Pilipinas,” (Till we meet again, Philippines.)

Although it is not yet known when the picture was clicked, going by her social media feed, it looks like Sarmiento returned to the U.S.A in May.

Swipe left to see Liza Soberano and Enrique Gill’s photo below

ALSO READ: MasterChef Australia S15: Indian-origin contestant Adi Nevgi impresses judges with her Fruits Loop Cake

ALSO READ: Did Jenna Ortega’s mother take a subtle dig at Wednesday actress after she was spotted smoking?

Sarmiento’s post received a lot of reactions from fans who were delighted and hopeful to see the couple together amid reports of them splitting up.

Enrique Gill and Liza Soberano’s breakup rumors

For the unversed, Ogie Diaz recently cited insiders and confirmed that Liza and Enrique had broken up. He claimed that it was the actress who wanted to break up with the actor to focus on her career.

In April, Enrique denied rumors of breaking up with Liza and said that they are going strong as a couple even if both actors are busy with their careers at the moment.

On April 25, Gill signed a two-year exclusive contract with ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol, after which he addressed the breakup rumors. “We’re good, we’re good,” he said (via Entertainment Inquirer) when he was asked about his relationship with Liza. “She’s just really busy with her stuff there. I am going to be visiting her maybe when my schedule clears up. I think she’s coming back here. But yeah, we’re good.”

Enrique Gill and Liza Soberano started dating in the year 2014.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift looks chic in black maxi dress while at Electric Lady recording studio in NYC