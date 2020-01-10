Lizzie McGuire reboot series hits a road bump after original show creator Terri Minsky steps down

According to a latest report in Variety, a Disney spokesperson revealed that the show will be getting a 'new lens'. Read on to know more.

Disney's announcements put a smile on the faces of fans in 2019,. From announcing some unexpected reboots to new content, Disney delighted many fans. Among the many new announcements, the one which caused a flurry of excitement was Lizzie McGuire's reboot. The much-loved Lizzie McGuire reboot has garnered quite the attention and actress Hilary Duff has also kept her fans regularly updated about the same. However, as per latest reports, the reboot series seems to have run into some trouble. According to a report in Variety, a Disney spokesperson revealed that the show will be getting a 'new lens'.

The original show creator, Terri Minsky, has reportedly stepped down from her role. Currently, Disney is on the lookout to hire a new showrunner to take the revival series forward. The news may come as a huge disappointment to scores of fans as Terri Minsky has been responsible for making the show one of the most-loved teenage programmers in the early aughts.

A Disney spokesperson said, "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

The Lizzie McGuire series reboot was announced at the D23 Expo in the US in 2019. Apart from Duff, majority of the cast members from the original will be returning for the revival. The reboot series will follow Lizzie's journey as a 30-year-old millennial navigating her life through New York City.

