Lizzo and Cardi B team up for upcoming single ‘Rumors’; Former DROPS an exciting teaser

Lizzo and Cardi B are all set to join hands for the former’s brand new single ‘Rumors’ which is slated to release on August 13. Last week, the Juice singer had revealed some of her plans for her new music, however, she teased her fans with a video-calling snippet of her and Cardi B, along with an exciting new image of the two of them. Captioning one of the posts as, “Guess who’s hopping on ‘Rumors’ with me?,” Lizzo was found to be facetiming a sleepy Cardi and to discuss their upcoming single.

Lizzo also joked that it is probably Harry Styles who will guest appear in her new single. However, fans found it too adorable when Lizzo and Cardi engaged in friendly banter about the former video calling the WAP rapper early in the morning. “What is going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning [sic],” a sleepy Cardi questioned. 'Rumors' will be the first single which will witness the collaboration of the two artists.

Check out Lizzo’s Instagram post here:

Cardi B has recently also teased another collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion as a follow up for their single WAP. However, fans are especially excited about the brand new collaboration between Lizzo and Cardi. Cardi also took to Instagram to comment on one of Lizzo’s posts about the upcoming single. “[heart emoji] you really think they are ready?,” Cardi B left a reply on Lizzo’s post where the two are facetiming each other. While some fans really thought the collaboration was with Harry Styles as they took Lizzo’s joke rather too seriously, others cannot wait for Lizzo and Cardi to release the track they’ve worked so hard on.

