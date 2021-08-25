Lizzo and Niall Horan's FLIRTY interaction on a talk show has fans calling them 'soulmates'

Lizzo and Niall Horan's interaction on Jimmy Kimmel Live goes viral
When it comes to being flirty, there's no quite as amazing as Lizzo and after trying her luck to charm Chris Evans, the singer recently indulged in a flirty exchange with One Direction's Niall Horan. After Horan turned up as a guest-host for Jimmy Kimmel Live's recent episode, it turned out to be a hilarious interaction between him and Lizzo as they discussed everything from their first meet to a funny compatibility test. 

Niall and Lizzo's interaction which took place remotely started off on a sweet note as Horan introduced Lizzo as his "beautiful friend" and the Rumours singer further reciprocated saying it was the "sexiest call' she had ever been on. Their conversation further got even more interesting as the two artists recalled their first meet at BBC Radio 1 event.

Revealing her reaction after meeting Niall, Lizzo said, "And they introduced me to you. And you were like, 'Congratulations, Lizzo, you're smashing it'. And I was like, I'll smash you.'"

Things didn't stop at this though as the duo took a fun compatibility test together and answered questions such as would they sign a prenup if they got married. Hilariously reacting to it, Lizzo said, "Wait a minute, who got more money? I want some of that One Direction money! You know what, no, I trust you. We wouldn't have to sign a prenup." 

Lizzo and Niall's crackling interaction has now left netizens talking about it and they are even calling the duo "soulmates." 

Check out fan reactions to Lizzo and Niall's interaction:

What do you think about Lizzo and Niall Horan's interaction? Tell us in comments. 

ALSO READ: Lizzo REVEALS her plans for a future date with Chris Evans after their viral DM exchange

