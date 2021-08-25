Lizzo and Niall Horan's FLIRTY interaction on a talk show has fans calling them 'soulmates'

When it comes to being flirty, there's no quite as amazing as Lizzo and after trying her luck to charm Chris Evans, the singer recently indulged in a flirty exchange with One Direction's Niall Horan. After Horan turned up as a guest-host for Jimmy Kimmel Live's recent episode, it turned out to be a hilarious interaction between him and Lizzo as they discussed everything from their first meet to a funny compatibility test.

Niall and Lizzo's interaction which took place remotely started off on a sweet note as Horan introduced Lizzo as his "beautiful friend" and the Rumours singer further reciprocated saying it was the "sexiest call' she had ever been on. Their conversation further got even more interesting as the two artists recalled their first meet at BBC Radio 1 event.

Revealing her reaction after meeting Niall, Lizzo said, "And they introduced me to you. And you were like, 'Congratulations, Lizzo, you're smashing it'. And I was like, I'll smash you.'"

Things didn't stop at this though as the duo took a fun compatibility test together and answered questions such as would they sign a prenup if they got married. Hilariously reacting to it, Lizzo said, "Wait a minute, who got more money? I want some of that One Direction money! You know what, no, I trust you. We wouldn't have to sign a prenup."

Lizzo and Niall's crackling interaction has now left netizens talking about it and they are even calling the duo "soulmates."

Check out fan reactions to Lizzo and Niall's interaction:

@NiallOfficial and @lizzo are an iconic duo! There interview was the funniest thing I've ever seen! — Ellen◟̽◞̽ is ready for sunshine (@Ellen_Horan_1D) August 25, 2021

I didn’t see it coming but Lizzo and Niall Horan are absolute soulmates, they belong together, the laughs they have, I’ve never seen Niall blush so much in my life! #JimmyKimmelLive @NiallOfficial @lizzo #sorryharold — Marie Antionette (@MarieAn46212657) August 25, 2021

Move over Chris Evans, Niall Horan is the baby daddy now #Lizzo — Lil (@Lil_Inferno_) August 25, 2021

The interview with Lizzo and Niall Horan gave me so much serotonin — liz (@Lizxy_bott) August 25, 2021

Niall Horan and Lizzo are SO CUTE AHH — Navyot (@NavyaMalik5) August 25, 2021

Niall Horan and Lizzo together is my favorite thing ever. — audrey (@xxaudrey7115xx) August 25, 2021

