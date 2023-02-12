Lizzo Apparently Snuck 'Flasks of Booze' To Get Drunk With Adele At Grammys!

"I legitimately was so drunk," she said in an interview on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show." "Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point."

The most anticipated night for which singers wait for years can be made fun and interesting in the same way Adele and Lizzo turned it around for themselves. Why wait when you can have fun at the Grammys themselves? Lizzo exemplified this when she smuggled a flask of alcohol for herself and her beau, Adele, oblivious to what others thought. Adele, who was sitting beside Lizzo, was thankful that they were sharing the seat together, due to which the night turned out to be blurry for both singers.

Even when the cameras weren’t rolling or focusing on the singers, they were still smiling and giggling like never before. We can safely say that the singers' teenage drama was fulfilled on Grammy night.

Lizzo went on to continue talking about the night by mentioning, "We were like, ‘Did they do Best Artist?'" Lizzo, 34, said, "We didn’t even know, and when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like, "Smile.'"Lizzo, who managed to smuggle a flask of tequila and white wine for Adele to the venue, claimed to have had the time of her life that night.

Lizzo and Adele’s Grammy night fun

Lizzo, who took home the Record of the Year award for "About Damn Time."And Adele, who scooped the gong for "Best Pop Solo Performance" for her song "Easy on Me." made sure to not wait longer for the celebration but rather have it right there, which was well implemented by both.

Lizzo was taken aback because she had no expectation of returning home with a Grammy in her hand and endless memories with Adele that night."When they called my name, I was in total shock because I didn't expect to win anything, let alone a big one," she said of her victory.

However, ever since the news broke of the singers being drunk and having the time of their lives at the Grammys, their fans have started shipping both of them, and it now makes perfect sense that Adele never walked away from Harry Styles' acceptance speech award because she was too drunk to understand what was going on.