Lizzo asks her fans to put bf Myke Wright's posters when she's on stage; Says 'Chris Evans is not my man'

Lizzo is currently making headlines after she reminded her fans during an Instagram live session that she only has eyes for her boyfriend Myke Wright. During her Chicago performance, she said on stage that, “I think it was at the last show I just played, somebody had a big-ass cutout of Chris Evans's face.” After seeing Evan’s poster in the crowd, she decided to make an important public announcement.

Lizzo asks her fans to put Myke Wright on their posters

While making the announcement, Lizzo said, “Chris Evans is not my man. My man is [Myke Wright] and he fine as hell.” She asked her fans that if they really want to impress her then they should put Myke on their posters. “I wanna see his fine-ass face when I'm on stage.” Just after that, two members from the audience held giant print-outs of Wright's face over the barrier at the concert. The singer joked, "Can I have one? For scientific purposes” while taking a selfie with them.

Talking about Lizzo and Evans’ friendship, the duo struck up in 2021. Lizzo shared a TikTok video where she said, “Don't drink and DM, kids”, while stitching her initial video to show Evans responding "No shame in a drunk DM.” Since then, the singer gave shoutouts to the actor and even joked about having his baby.

Lizzo and Myke Wright’s relationship

For the unversed, Lizzo and Wright were friends for years before they started to date in April 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official almost a year later. "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in. This is official. There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life”, she told a tabloid.

