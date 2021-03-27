Lizzo BLASTS fake doctors commenting on womens’ bodies; Says ‘Not all designed to be slim with a six pack’

Lizzo recently called out fake doctors on social media who comment on full-figured womens’ bodies. Scroll down to see what the singer said.

Pop singer Lizzo recently got candid about weight, body types and people’s commentary. Through a video via Tik Tok, the 32-year-old Juice singer spoke her mind about body image issues. In the video, Lizzo said: “I just wanted to say I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active, but can’t seem to lose weight. I think these kinds of videos are important – whether they intend to lose weight, or don’t want to lose weight – just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different,” she explained.

“What really bothers me is the fake doctors in the comments, saying ‘Oh, you have this’ or ‘You might have this condition’…No!” she continued. “What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six pack. If you’re feeling down on yourself today…just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body. So enjoy that bitch.”

In other news, just last week, Lizzo announced that she’s getting her own reality TV show! The competition series will be called for “full-figured women,” with the goal of finding someone to head out on the road with her on stage. Here’s the official description of the still-untitled series, via THR: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

