Lizzo BREAKS DOWN addressing the fatphobic, racist & hurtful comments on Rumours video; Cardi B sends support

Singer Lizzo recently addressed the backlash she’s been getting on her new music video for “Rumors”. If you didn’t know, the Juice singer released the track on August 13 with Cardi B. Now, Lizzo is publicly addressing how she’s coping with the hate she’s received in the song.

Taking to Instagram Live today, the singer emotionally said: “On the days I feel I should be the happiest…. I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.” “People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look…”

Speaking directly to the body-shamers, she continued, “For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into… suck my p** from behind. ‘Cause y’all mother****ers gonna be the ones that’s catching up.”

“I’m only going to focus on positive comments from here on out. I don’t have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fat phobia. I don’t have time for it. Anyways, I’m going to continue to be me. I’m going to be continue to be a bad bitch… “

On the subject of hatred against Black women, she said, “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again — especially us big Black girls. When we don’t fit into the box you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred on us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this s*** for the big Black women of the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes. I’m not going to do what y’all want me to do ever, so get used to it.”

After Lizzo’s candid confession on IG, Cardi B took to Twitter and wrote: “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

